Monthly Happy Dogs walk in Wangaratta

The Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club runs a monthly “Happy Dogs Walk” to promote and encourage dogs and their owners to be involved in social and group interactions in public places.

The club invites all dog owners and their dogs to enjoy a leisurely three to four kilometre walk through parklands and along gentle pathways and footpaths, for no more than one hour duration.

The next walk will be held this Sunday, commencing at 9.30am from the kennel club (at the showgrounds), with coffee to follow as available.

*

Moyhu Lions Country Market on Saturday

The next Moyhu Lions Country Market will be held on Saturday, 21 February at the Moyhu Lions Park from 8am to 12pm.

Browse a range of more than 20 stalls or enjoy a delicious breakfast and freshly brewed coffee, with stall bookings to Donna on 0408 295 563.

*

GANEAA exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

An exhibition by members of the Goulburn and North East Arts Alliance (GANEAA) called Sublime is showing in the Art Gallery on Ovens in the laneway off Murphy Street.

The artworks are inspired by the theme "sublime", with about 15 artists contributing to the exhibition which features more than 20 artworks in mediums including acrylic and oil on canvas, textiles, watercolour, collage, photography and ceramic installations.

Sublime will be open Friday and Monday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm, until 23 February.

*

Kristine Beach present A Timeless Journey

See a diverse range of artworks created by Wangaratta artist Kristine Beach during her exhibition, A Timeless Journey, being held in the Bainz Gallery at the Wangaratta Library.

Kristine says her artistic practice is an act of persistent exploration, moving fluidly across diverse mediums, including oil paintings, watercolours, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, conte crayon, graphite pencil and photography.

There are about 30 artworks, created using the many different mediums she loves to experiment with, and they can been in February during library opening hours.

*

Kait James: Red Flags at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition by Wadawurrung artist Kait James, her most ambitious solo exhibition to date, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 1.

Since 2018, James has been carving out a unique visual language based in the reappropriation of racialised products, colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’, embroidering into and on top of these mass-produced, commercial objects ranging from souvenir tea towels and pennant flags to children’s dolls and ceramic figurines, in a practice of subversion.

Combining autobiography, incisive analysis and wry humour, James’ practice reveals a deep reverence for her culture alongside a glimpse into a shared ‘Australian’ First Nations experience.

See Kait James: Red Flags at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 22 March.

*

Colour of Puddles at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition called Colour of Puddles, featuring new and existing work by artists Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant, and Kate Vassallo, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2.

While their individual practices and media differ, spanning painting, drawing and textiles, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work, with colour remaining central to each artist’s approach.

Colour of Puddles invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt and discussed, akin to the shifting hues of a puddle, and it can be seen at the gallery until 12 April.

*