Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

Drawn with Paint by Pamela Florance

Drawn with Paint brings together a selection of work by Wangaratta based artist Pamela Florance made over the past two decades of her 50-year practice.

Working primarily in acrylic on canvas or paper, Florance describes her work as drawing with paint – a process of mark making using wrist and hand movements to capture the beauty in the everyday.

It can be seen in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre foyer gallery until 12 March.

