Work has begun on the Ryley Street service station in Wangaratta, with prefabricated concrete structure being erected and construction expected to take six months.

A 7 Eleven spokesperson Katherine Murray told the Wangaratta Chronicle that the store is set to open in September.

Establishment of the business wasn't without controversy though as a group of neighbours in the area, including Meldrum Street, who fought against the plans.

A 2.5 year battle ensued including the Rural City of Wangaratta which also moved a notice of decision to refuse the permit.

Proponents successfully appealed to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VACT) to have council's verdict overturned.

Amended plans will include increased setbacks, a pedestrian path, an acoustic fence, alterations to the 12 car park area, reduced height of signage, and more street tree plantings.

The single building will have an irregular shape, with a width of 8m and a depth, measured along the southern elevation, of 15.78m.

It will be setback 3m from the eastern boundary and 1.7m from the southern boundary (Meldrum Street).

It will be set at an angle from Meldrum Street and within this setback will be a staggered 1.8m high corten acoustic fence, landscaping and a bin enclosure.

"We are very excited to be serving the Wangaratta community at our newest store," Ms Murray said.

"Alongside delivering everyday convenience, this store will bring a broad food offering and an elevated quality food and beverage experience tailored to local needs.

"Our goal is to provide more choice, better flavours, and a truly welcoming destination for Wangaratta locals."