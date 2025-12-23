The Rural City of Wangaratta will host the 2026 Annual Business Forum on Thursday, 12 February, bringing together local businesses, industry leaders and community stakeholders for an afternoon and evening of practical learning and networking.

Held at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, the forum offers a flexible program designed to suit different needs.

Attendees can choose to join individual workshops, explore the business expo, or experience the full program, including the keynote and catered networking event.

Ticketing is available for individual events with early bird pricing in place until 12 January, 2026.

Event highlights include:

Digital Marketing in 2026 Workshop: Propel Digital will share strategies to help regional businesses stay visible in a rapidly evolving online environment.

Cash Flow Workshop by Business Victoria: Learn practical steps to strengthen your financial position and manage cash flow effectively.

Business Expo: Connect with service providers offering solutions in marketing, finance, IT, HR, and more. Free entry.

Keynote speaker at the 2026 Business Forum is Mark 'Squiz' Squirrell.

'Squiz' has experienced extraordinary challenges; from earning the Green Beret as a commando with the Australian Special Forces and summiting Himalayan peaks, to delivering humanitarian aid in conflict zones and negotiating with armed rebels.

His keynote will share powerful lessons in resilience, leadership, and decision-making under pressure, insights that apply to both business and life.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor, Irene Grant said the forum is an opportunity for businesses to gain practical insights and build valuable connections.

“This event is about sharing ideas and giving businesses the tools they need to grow," Cr Grant said.

"Whether you’re looking for advice on digital marketing, finance, or simply want to connect with others, there’s something here for you.”