A local business group currently operating under the working title Business Wangaratta, and headed up by a new executive committee, will hold an information meeting on Wednesday, 28 January from 5.30pm at the Wangaratta Turf Club.

Members and non-members are encouraged to attend to learn more about the group’s purpose, structure and plans, with membership sign-ups available on the night.

The group was established in Wangaratta with a clear goal: to create a strong, unified voice for local businesses and strengthen collaboration between the business community, council and key economic partners.

It currently operate under the working title Business Wangaratta, has been formed to provide structured advocacy, meaningful engagement and practical support for businesses across the region.

Its focus includes economic development, planning and zoning awareness, business attraction, and hosting regular events to connect and inform the local business community.

The executive committee brings together a diverse mix of local business leadership and experience including Casey McPhail – chair, Dean Rees – vice chair, Neil Membrey – treasurer, and Emma Merlo – secretary.

Chair Casey McPhail said the group aims to improve clarity and consistency in how businesses engage with key decision-makers.

“There has been strong interest in establishing a business group that provides a clear and coordinated approach," Mr McPhail said.

"This group is about bringing people together, sharing information and supporting constructive conversations about Wangaratta’s future.”

Secretary Emma Merlo said the group is focused on delivering practical outcomes for businesses, not just discussion.

“This group is about creating a credible, informed voice for local business — one that can engage productively with council, support economic development initiatives and ensure businesses are part of the conversation early, not after decisions are made,” Ms Merlo said.

“By improving how information flows both ways, we can help businesses better understand what’s coming, provide evidence-based feedback, and ultimately support smarter outcomes for the whole region.”

The group plans to host four business events each year, work closely with Invest in Wangaratta, and act as a two-way communication channel between businesses and council.

“This is an opportunity for business owners and operators to come along, ask questions and help shape how the group operates going forward,” Ms Merlo said.

Further details, including the group’s formal name and event calendar, will be announced following the meeting.