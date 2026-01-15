When Lisa bought Donna Bella Lingerie in 2019, she committed to creating a place where women feel supported and cared for.

Lisa has worked in retail and childcare, and she wanted to offer a more personal experience than online sales and impersonal transactions.

“I believed people still value good old-fashioned customer service,” Lisa said.

“I wanted to step outside my comfort zone and do something meaningful.”

Her store offers more than just lingerie.

It’s a place where women find both confidence and care.

A key part of her work is fitting prosthetics for women recovering from breast cancer.

“Helping women through such a personal journey means a lot to me,” Lisa explained.

She completed specialist training in Melbourne and continues to update her skills online.

She works closely with breast care nurses and supports local fundraisers, like a recent Breast Cancer Awareness event that raised $800 for post-surgery bras.

Teaching is a big part of Lisa’s work.

“Around 85 per cent of women wear the wrong bra size,” she said.

“Getting fitted properly makes a huge difference, and many big stores don’t offer that service anymore.

“We still do it the traditional way, and I think that matters.”

She takes time to explain why sizing varies across brands and styles, helping women feel comfortable and confident.

“It’s not just about selling a bra,” she said.

“It’s about making sure women feel good and supported.”

Lisa feels a strong connection to her community, and she often teams up with other women in business.

“I was born in Wangaratta, moved away a few times, but always came back,” she said.

“I’m raising my family here, and I believe in supporting local businesses because they support local families.

“Every time someone chooses to shop with us, it means they value what we do, and it keeps these services in town.”

Supporting Lisa and other local businesses starts with shopping close to home.

“It means community, creating jobs, and providing a service to people,” she said.

“It’s a strong connection to people, which then leads to loyal customers.”

During COVID, she set up an online shop with Shopify, but said fittings are best done in person.

“Women’s bodies change, so a professional fitting every 12 months is ideal.”

Lisa even travels to Albury Wodonga to help cancer patients, as there’s no specialised bra shop there.

“It’s about making sure women have access to what they need, even if that means going the extra mile.”

Local tips from Lisa:

Shop Local: I love to shop at Sorella. My husband constantly said, ‘Another bargain?’

Eat Local: Del Zotto is a favourite for a glass of Prosecco, and Gracebrook is another spot I love for its food and wine.

Play Local: My family loves to support local sporting clubs and enjoy weekends at Moyhu Football Netball Club and walking tracks.