Wangaratta Chronicle Shop Local Christmas promotion winners have been announced and will have extra reason to celebrate this year.

We received thousands of entries from not only locals but also visitors far and wide, proving the shop local message connected.

We thank all the shoppers for entering and also supporting local businesses and we thank local businesses who generously offered prizes.

Harrison Aylward won the VisionLINE Vesta 50" electric fireplace (RRP: $1440) from O'Brien Plumbing; Peyton Andrews won the $500 voucher from Toyworld Wangaratta; Natasha Devereux won the Chasseur Cast Iron Oval French Oven $425 RRP from Fletchers Supplies; and the His & Her Watches $328 RRP from Prouds Jewellers went to Erin Dowdle.

Other gift voucher winners were: Woolworths $250 Abbey Dunstan; McPhails $250x2 Jan Lee, Alisha Dunstan; North East Fasteners Starrett 6 Piece Knife Set & BBQ Knife Set $180 RRP Jacquie Overton; Wangaratta Turf Club Umbrella Package $150 RRP Dot Surmon; Tim McCurdy Local produce hamper Jane Andrews; Wangaratta Club $100 voucher Susan Dacre; Pinsent Hotel $100 voucher Julie Handcock; A1 Tyrepower $100x3 Kathy Young, Brandon Christie and David Ritchie; Wangaratta Wholefoods $100 voucher Lauren Spence; Homemakers Price & Kensington Sweet Bee Teapot Set Kim Thompson; and Wangaratta Pump Shop Solo 7L Hand Pressure Sprayer $50RRP Kim Petersen.