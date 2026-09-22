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Call for caution as snakes spring into action

<p>BEWARE OF WRIGGLING STICKS! Snake sightings are due to become more common as they emerge from their winter hibernation. PHOTO: Stuart Robinson</p>\\n
<p>BEWARE OF WRIGGLING STICKS! Snake sightings are due to become more common as they emerge from their winter hibernation. PHOTO: Stuart Robinson</p>\\n

BEWARE OF WRIGGLING STICKS! Snake sightings are due to become more common as they emerge from their winter hibernation. PHOTO: Stuart Robinson

Snake season is upon us!
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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