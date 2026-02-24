The opening night of Wangaratta Bowls Club's Barefoot Bowls Challenge drew more than 100 participants on Thursday evening.

Bowlers had fun on and off the greens, with more than $1000 worth of raffle prizes distributed over 20 draws during the charity event.

There was great support for the four organisations for which the challenge is raising funds - Northeast Health Wangaratta, SES Wangaratta unit, Pangerang Community Hub and Project 365 Wangaratta.

A brief outline of Project 365's aims and activities was presented to bowlers during the dinner break.

Individual winners on the night were 'GMT' (1st) and 'Giant Killers' (2nd), and mystery winners were 'Full of Hope' and 'Spitfires'.

Current charity ladder standings are: NHW 10 points; Project 365 8 points; SES 6 points; Pangerang 4 points.

The challenge continues this Thursday, and on March 5 and 12.

There is still some room for anyone wishing to enter a team of three and support one of the four charities this Thursday, 26 February (6pm registration for a 6.30pm start).

Cost is $10 per player per night, which includes a sausage sizzle barbecue. All equipment is supplied, and club coaches will be available to offer guidance.

Contact Trevor on 0459 191 502 to enter a team of three.