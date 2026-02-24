Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club will host indoor carpet bowls on Thursday from 1pm, cards (500) from 1.30pm on Friday, indoor carpet bowls on Monday from 1pm, and cards (500) and hoy on Tuesday from 1.30pm, at its clubrooms in Tara Court, off Ford Street.

*

The committee of the Wangaratta Garden Club will hold a special extraordinary meeting regarding the future of the club on Thursday, 5 March at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Hall starting at 1pm.

Due to declining membership, the club has been unable to fill vital official positions required for continued operation. This meeting has been called to discuss the formal dissolution of the club should positions, in particular that of treasurer, remain vacant.

*

Oxley Garden Group's first 2026 gathering will be held at Merriwa Park on Thursday, 12 March from 10am.

Bring a chair, a drink, a small plate, and plants, bulbs, cuttings, etc or anything of gardening interest to swap and share. All welcome, for details contact June Uebergang on 0497 860 785 (text only).

*

Inner Wheel Club of Wangaratta will hold a luncheon and cord blood research information session on Saturday, 21 March at the Old Town 'n' Country Tavern from 11.30am for a 12.30pm start.

Speakers will be Professor Graham Jenkin and Associate Professor Courtney McDonald from Monash University - Hudson Institute, who will speak about research progress made using Inner Wheel grants. Tickets available via Eventbrite.

*

The Wangaratta Branch of the Cake Decorators Association of Victoria will hold its next gathering on Saturday, 21 March in the Galen College food tech room from 10am to 3pm.

Be guided step-by-step by president Lee Johnson to create a Labubu cake.

Limited spots, cost if $20 members, $30 non-members, $15 junior members and $20 junior non-members. To book, contact Lee on 0419 513 735.

*

Wangaratta Keenagers Table Tennis competition is held at the Wangaratta Showgrounds each Monday and Thursday from 8am.

New players welcome, morning tea provided (BYO cup). Contact Maureen O'Keefe 0409 215 881.

*

Wangaratta New Vogue/Old Time Dancing is held every Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm at the Da Vinci Social Club in Pyles Lane.

Admission $10 includes raffle ticket and lucky door prize, please bring a plate of supper to share. Phone Brian for details on 0431 190 630.

*

OK Wednesday is held at the Oxley Shire Hall on Wednesdays from 9am to 11am.

It invites caregivers, babies, toddlers and elderly folk to enjoy a children's story, craft, songs and friendship, and to bring a plate of morning tea to share.

For more information, phone Alison on 0407 349 824.

*

Play euchre at the Wangaratta Croquet Club at 46 Ryan Avenue each Friday from 7pm.

Entry is $5, with cream cake supper included. For details, contact Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009 or Terry Wilson on 0417 326 739.

*

Ostinato Wangaratta and District Community Choir meets each Tuesday from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Log Cabin, corner Faithfull and Chisholm Streets, Wangaratta.

New members welcome. Contact Helen on 0457 269278 or email ostinato@wangarattachoir.com

*

Lifeball is held at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre each Tuesday from 1pm.

Phone 0412 749 475 for more information about this non-contact game of netball. The season runs until late November.

*

Saturday Quilters meet on the first Saturday of each month from 9.30am in the Wangaratta Small Bore Rifle Club rooms off the river end of College Street.

Beginner and experienced members welcome. Contact Frances on 0417 158 220.

*

Glenrowan Indoor Carpet Bowls is held each Wednesday at Glenrowan Recreation Reserve Hall – arrive 12.45pm for 1pm start.

The competition runs until 3.30pm-4pm, and is followed by afternoon tea. New players welcome. Phone Frank on 0409 662 462.

*

Wangaratta Bridge Club meets at its 4 Evans St clubrooms each Tuesday from 6.45pm and on Friday mornings from 9.15am for competition, and each Monday afternoon at 12.45pm for supported play.

If you are interested in playing, or looking for a playing partner, please contact Linda on 0413 584 705.

*

Centre Quilters Circle meets on the second Thursday of each month from 10am in the Uniting Church Hall in Rowan Street.

New members welcome, current members are willing to share their expertise and skills. BYO lunch.

Contact Wendy on 5722 4415 or Leonie on 0403 226 129.

*

Inner Wheel Wangaratta meets at Old Town 'n' Country Tavern on the second Tuesday of each month from 6.30pm for a 7pm meeting.

For more information, phone Dale on 0418 469 755.

*

Wangaratta Table Tennis Social Group meets on Tuesdays from 10am to 12 noon at the Showgrounds table tennis pavilion.

All ages and abilities welcome, bats and balls provided. Entry fee $2. Phone Maxine on 0403 209 857.

*

Wangaratta Al–Anon Family Group meets on Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 3pm in the backstage meeting room at St Patrick‘s Hall in Ford Street.

If your life has been affected by someone else‘s drinking, this group may be for you. Contact David on 0403 552 950 or Bev on 0449 516 828, or phone 1300 252 666.

*

Wangaratta Orchid Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 6.30pm in St Patrick's supper room, off Ford Street.

Meetings include flower shows and talks, and everyone is welcome.

*

Wangaratta Men's Shed offers an outlet for men who would like to build friendships, support community projects, share knowledge, learn new skills and improve health.

All are welcome to drop in and look around, and speak with current members. The shed is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 3pm at the livestock complex in Shanley Street.

*

Parkinson's Disease Support Group meets each Friday at the Wangaratta RSL for coffee at 10am, with those who are able meeting at the main entrance at 9.30am for a 30-minute walk prior to coffee.

Contact Dave James on 0409 011 953 or Ros Taylor on 0429 624 844.

*

The Cancer Council Victoria Wangaratta Volunteer Group meets on the first Monday of the month at the Town and Country Tavern meeting room at 1.30pm.

*

Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra meets each Tuesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Wangaratta Baptist Church, 1 Sisely Avenue.

Email wangsymphonyorchestra@gmail.com or call Wendie 0408 495065.

*

Wangaratta Concert Band rehearses on Mondays from 6.45pm to 9pm in the Ed Tippett Pavilion at Wareena Park in Swan Street. New players welcome. Contact Helen on 0401 021 448.

*

Wangaratta Sing Australia Group holds its weekly meetings each Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9pm at Ed Tippett Pavilion at Wareena Park in Swan Street.

All welcome. For details, call Cheryl Hoysted on 0419 005 062.

*

Wangaratta Woodworkers Inc meet at the Wangaratta Showgrounds each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9am to 12 noon (closing earlier if no-one is present).

The rooms are open on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 5pm to 7pm, and Sundays from 10am to 1pm. All welcome. Contact Bevan on 0437 196 118.

*

Blokes Time Out conducts regular gatherings and activities on the third Saturday of the month.

For details, visit gritandresilience@wangaratta.vic.gov.au

*

TOPS weight supporting group meets at The Centre each Monday from 5pm to 6pm.

Encouragement and company to support locals in managing their weight. Phone 0458 374 261.

*

Pangerang Ukes meets each Thursday during school terms from 5.30pm at Pangerang Community Hub.

Cost is $5, and any instruments, as well as voices, are welcome. Enquiries to 0407 311 899.

*

The North Eastern branch of the Embroiderers Guild of Victoria meets every fourth Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge in Appin Street, Wangaratta.

Beginners and experienced embroiderers welcome from 9.30am.

*

Wangaratta Toastmasters meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 6.45pm at The Centre in Chisholm Street.

For more information, contact Joanne Howell on 0417 558 881.

*

Wang Ukes meets on Tuesdays from 2.30pm to 4pm at the Masonic Lodge in Appin Street.

All abilities welcome, phone 0422 209 358 for more information.

*

Come and play mahjong at the Wangaratta RSL on Thursdays from 11am. Beginners welcome. Contact Jan on 0429 166 016.

*

Cycling Without Age Wangaratta offers free tri–shaw rides to the elderly, and to people of any age with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Phone 0418 387 089 or email cwawangaratta@gmail.com

*

Wangaratta Artists Society Inc provides a supportive environment for local artists to work on their projects, welcoming beginners to experienced individuals.

For more information, contact Robyn on 0412 291 066.

*

Come and try croquet at the Wangaratta Croquet Club, 46 Ryan Avenue.

Equipment and instruction provided. Phone Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009.

*

Try croquet at the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club in Merriwa Park on Sunday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday mornings.

Equipment supplied, contact Anne on 0490 173 169.

*

To include your group‘s activities in this listing, email the details to skerwin@nemedia.com.au