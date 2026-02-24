RSL Wangaratta Veteran Support recently ran their one-off 'Move & Groove' event on Tuesday, 17 February, and it turned out to be a whole heap of fun.

Supported by the Department of Veterans' Affairs as part of the Veteran Health Week series, about 30 veterans and families began their morning with gentle exercise under the guidance of M&M X-Treme studio owner Mel Paul.

Mel said RSL sub-branch volunteer Colleen Davis, who organised the event, reached out to her studio about holding an exercise class at the Wangaratta RSL.

"I feel like our studio is pretty community focused, so when Colleen reached out to me, I jumped on board because we love doing stuff like this for the community," she said.

"This is something that we do at our studio on two days of the week, and some of the people have come along today from there.

"I think with the ageing population, I just wanted to show them that they are more capable than they think."

After running through some gentle chair and standing exercises, the session finished off with meditation.

"Everyone’s at different abilities," Mel said.

"They had some fun - and that's what it's all about.

“They challenged themselves but also listened to their body and backed off when they needed to.”

All were welcome to enjoy a scrumptious post-class morning tea supplied by the RSL.