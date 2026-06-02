Bevan Tremellan has long carved creations out of wood at Wangaratta Woodworkers club, and his handprint was the centre focus on Sunday at the unveiling of his carved handprint etched into the Marmungun Rock.

The Rural City of Wangaratta Citizen of the Year Award was bestowed upon Mr Tremellan on Australia Day this year and his carved handprint, like others before him, honour individuals who demonstrate qualities valued in Indigenous Elders, including community service, integrity, and wisdom.

Surrounded by friends and family, Mr Tremellan was honoured for his dedication to the community as president of the woodworkers club, an entity that has continuously given back to the community.

"I am very proud and honoured about having my hand carved into the Marmungun Rock," Mr Tremellan said.

"The whole experience of being nominated by one of our female wood members was a surprise and winning the award was another surprise.

"Finding out that I would have my hand carved into the rock blew me away.

"I don't try and look at receiving accolades such as citizen of the year, as woodworking is just something I like to do."

As club president, Mr Tremellan said as a not-for-profit, they look at where they can help out in the community.

And they certainly have helped around the community, for example making tables for a kindergarten, the Wangaratta Gates Project, a Northeast Health Wangaratta initiative and making a swish table for the blind.

A concerted effort to attract more women to the club has paid off as well with 16 women and 50 men now members.

Mr Tremellan has also long been employed by the Wangaratta Woolen Mills, and although he will retire soon, it would be fair to say his passion for woodworking will continue for some time yet.

Other citizens who preceded Mr Tremellan include Ruth Kneebone, Neil Jarrott, John and Jennefer Houghton, Graham Colson, Warren Garrett, Peter Headland, Fran Doig, and Sue Bromilow.

The Marmungun Rock was conceived by respected Elder Wally Cooper, whose work helped build understanding and respect between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities.

His legacy continues through his family Jesse and Kevin Cooper who carved Mr Tremellan's handprint into the rock prior to the ceremony.

"You don't see anything like it, anywhere you go and it's a great thing that the Wangaratta community and council are looking at maintaining this throughout the years," Mr Cooper said.

"It's just an amazing idea and it was Dad's idea and concept while just sitting around having a cuppa, just yarning up.

"The Aboriginal community never said this is my kangaroo and you have to pay me for it, we worked together.

"The work that Australian Citizens of the Year have put into the Wangaratta community really lifts the community up and in my mind they are true cultural warriors because they show the cultural ways of caring and sharing."