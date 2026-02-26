People with disability, their carers and communities will have greater access to trusted information, local opportunities and practical resources thanks to a new disability newsletter.

Intereach has launched 'In Reach' – a free quarterly newsletter designed to inform, support and connect people with the information they need so they can live the life they choose.

Intereach co chief executive officer Yvette Buhagiar said 'In Reach' was about more than updates — it’s about building strong connected communities.

“It’s about sharing real stories, highlighting opportunities and events, and helping people feel confident and supported in their communities,” she said.

You might know Intereach for its local area coordination and early childhood services as the NDIS Partner in the community.

Intereach also plays a broader role in linking people to services, empowering communities to respond to local needs and sharing accessible information.

The new newsletter brings that work together in one welcoming, easy-to-read space.

Each edition of 'In Reach' will feature:

• Real stories from people in your community;

• Insights, information and practical ideas;

• Upcoming local events and opportunities;

• Helpful resources, links, tools and guides.

“We want people with disability, their families and carers to see themselves reflected in it — to feel informed, included and empowered,” Ms Buhagiar said.

“'In Reach' isn’t just for people accessing services, it benefits the broader community too.

"The more we get to know one another, understand different experiences and abilities and learn how to support others, the stronger and more inclusive our communities become.”

Subscriptions to 'In Reach' are free and open to anyone who would like to stay informed.

You can subscribe at intereach.com.au/in-reach/.

For information about the services Intereach provides, visit www.intereach.com.au, call 1300 488 226 or visit one of its 16 offices across Victoria and NSW.