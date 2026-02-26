Girl Guides from around the Hume Region travelled to the Benalla Rose Gardens to celebrate World Thinking Day on Sunday, 22 February.

Guides came from Wangaratta, Wodonga, Chiltern, Benalla, Mansfield, Euroa and Kilmore.

Members of the Ovens Valley Trefoil Guild, Wangaratta, Goulburn Valley Trefoil and Mullana Trefoil Guild, Shepparton were also welcomed.

The theme for 2026 was “Our Friendship”, encouraging girls to explore meaningful connections, creativity and global solidarity.

World Thinking Day is an annual event celebrated by Girl Guides and Girl Scouts worldwide, providing an opportunity to connect with over 11 million members across 153 countries.

This year in Benalla, the Guides participated in many activities including making friendship bracelets and keyrings, investigating the five world centres (Pax Lodge - London, Sangam – India, Our Chalet – Switzerland, Our Cabana – Mexico and Kusafari – Africa), and discussing bridge building (how to connect with other groups in the community).

Guides also prepared a 'Garden of Friendship', looking back at the history of guiding and building a timeline of guiding.

It was great to see members of the Trefoil Guild (older members of guiding who have retired) working with the younger Guides and helping out with their memories of guiding and the changes that have happened over the years.

Luckily the rain held off for most of the day, and everyone had a great time - the Guides enjoyed the networking not only with their peers but also with the older Trefoil ladies.

Wangaratta Girl Guides meet every Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm and have vacancies in both the Junior Guides (5 years to 12 years) and Senior Guides (12 years to 18 years).

Both units meet at the same time.

Any queries please contact Jan Vonarx via email jan.vonarx@guidesvic.org.au or by phone 0438 521 924, or visit guidesvic.org.au.