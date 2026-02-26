The first few weeks of Oxley's OK Wednesday sessions have provided just the community connection that organiser Alison Stephens had hoped for.

The weekly sessions began on 4 February, inviting caregivers, babies, toddlers and older people from the district to gather for a morning of story, craft, songs and friendship.

Alison said the gatherings had been regularly attended by four mothers and their children, along with other older members of the community.

"People have been meeting at other times after getting to know each other, so that's been great to hear too," Alison said.

OK Wednesday is held from 9am to 11am each Wednesday at the Oxley Shire Hall, with those attending asked to bring along a plate if morning tea to share.

For more information, contact Alison Stephens on 0407 349 824.