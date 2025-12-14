North Wangaratta residents Di and Kevin Costello were in shock when they woke to a deafening hail storm on Thursday night which left its mark on their home.

The isolated storm hit parts of the rural city about 9:30pm on Thursday night as raging winds brought upon thundering hail and lightning activity.

Di and Kevin’s home on Wylie Street seemed to have been placed right in the middle of the band, as they and their pet dogs took for cover.

“I just couldn’t believe it, it was so loud I thought it was going to come through the roof,” Di said.

“It was like a meteorite shower.”

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Wangaratta Airport weather station, wind gusts peaked at 61km/h at 10:15pm with 2.2mm of rain throughout the night.

As the couple went outside to assess the damage in the morning, there wasn’t much left that had been the same.

The front of their home had been shredded by the large hailstones, which had also cracked through the PVC on their outdoor roof.

The fernery shade cloth at the back of the house had been ripped down as a sea of leaves covered the backyard.

Dents could be seen on their caravan and car bonnets while a sole tomato was all that was left in the garden.

And among all of that, hailstones covered their front lawn, resembling a white European Christmas, as festive decorations were left scattered across the yard.

Di said she was blown away by the severity of the damage, in particular how neighbouring homes appeared far better off than theirs which had copped the brunt of the storm.

“But the old girl stayed up pretty well,” she said.

A VICSES spokesperson said Wangaratta unit members were called out to eight requests for assistance within the rural city for trees down and building damage.

According to the AusNet power outage tracker, more than 800 properties were without power when the storm hit, with another 44 homes in the North Wangaratta area powerless throughout Friday morning.

Wangaratta roads and some properties were covered in leaves and debris which saw clean ups taking place throughout Friday.