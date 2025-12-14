Each year, the team at Oak FM and their generous listeners come together to collect toys for local children in need, and this year is no exception.

On Wednesday morning, staff from the three organisations supporting the appeal; Centre Against Violence, Gateway Health, and UMFC collected Oak FM's donations to ensure these gifts reach families before Christmas.

Oak FM station manager Susan Fischer said they have been participating for quite a few years and the community always generously supports the initiative.

“It was really positive to see donation from the community,” she said.

“We know that there are many people in our community doing it tough, even those with a regular wage are struggling to make ends meet, these gifts will help make someone’s Christmas morning special.”

Susan said for her, being Christian is all about sharing what you have.

“As a Christian I think it’s important to share what God has gifted me,” she said.

“At Oak FM, we appreciate all the people who have dropped off toys and gifts this year.”

UMFC, Gateway Health and the Centre Against Violence wish to thank all of those who have already donated generously, without the community's donations they would not be able to support as many local kids.

For more information or to donate, visit https://umfc.com.au/donation/donations-give-a-gift/.