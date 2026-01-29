Wangaratta Appin Park Combined Probus

To finish 2025, 65 members enjoyed Christmas lunch at Old Town N' Country Tavern.

Thank you to all the craft ladies for their excellent table decorations and to students from St. Patrick’s Primary School for their singing and entertainment.

Vice president Amelia Edwards called the January 2026 meeting to order welcoming members present and four visitors; Lina, Rob, Edna and Mary.

The usual duties were attended to, and then Amelia inducted our newest members.

We warmly welcome Cheryl Lengrand and Moira Maxwell-Davis into our club for friendship, fellowship and fun.

Most of our special interest groups are back in action for the year with the walking group starting their stroll at 8.30am during the summer months.

Combined breakfast group will meet at Aroma Deli 9am on 1 February.

Book Club has a vacancy for a new member; let Ann Foley know if you’re interested.

Afternoon card group will continue to meet each Tuesday at 1pm.

Contact Susan or Denny.

Friday Lunch group will be lunching at noon on 20 February at The Pinsent.

Marianne and Maureen are co-ordinating the movie group programs.

The craft group are still in recess for January.

Of course, the games group are meeting at 5.30pm on Wednesday evening following the monthly meeting.

Enjoy different games with this group as well as good conversation and a take-away tea.

Wangaratta West Combined Probus

At our Christmas luncheon in December, in lieu of Kris Kringle, members donated to a local charity.

This year the funds were gratefully received by Matt Dillon on behalf of Boys to the Bush, an organisation that helps boys who have lost their way,

President Greg Porter welcomed members to the January meeting wishing everyone a happy new year while noting that quite a few members were absent due to other commitments during the holiday period or members not being well.

Our activity organisers are getting ready for fun and fellowship during the coming year.

The walkers have begun, as well as water aerobics and the movie group.

The garden and ten-pin bowling groups are in recess until the weather cools a little.

Australia Day was the theme at the meeting.

Australian flags and themed t-shirts and hats were present.

Members formed into groups and were given a questionnaire on Australian facts, a few local-based questions were thrown in.

Member Peter Adams explained the symbolism of the Australian flag which represents history and geography.

The Union Jack with the Cross of St. George England, the Cross of St. Andrew Scotland, the Cross of St. Patrick Ireland, represents British settlement; the seven-pointed Commonwealth Star for the states and territories; and the Southern Cross Constellation represents its location in the Southern Hemisphere and connection to navigation and cultural identity.

Probus is celebrating 50 years in Australia this year.

A significant anniversary of an organisation centred around fellowship, friendship and fun.

Wangaratta Ladies Probus report Jan. 2026

The Wangaratta Ladies Probus Group held their first meeting for the year on 19 January and president Marg welcomed everyone back for another year of fun, friendship and fellowship.

Marg also welcomed our visitor, Maryanne Quirk.

As there was no report in December, I would like to say that we ended the year on a high with our December Christmas Lunch being held at Remel 185 where Heather Porter was inducted into Probus by our vice president Pam Neal.

Heather has been busy joining in many of the club activities already.

We had a delicious Christmas lunch provided by Ruth and her staff who also gave us both morning and afternoon tea.

Absolutely delicious.

I’m sure many ladies didn’t feel the need for dinner.

Activities have been quiet over January with most not meeting but getting set to start again in February.

We did have our breakfast at the Gateway in January which saw 17 people attend, a great start to the day and year ahead.

Probus Central Combined Inc.

Our meeting was held at on 16 January at 10am, opened by president Sally Haynes who welcomed members and one guest to the club.

Dennis Morresi was inducted to the club, bringing our club numbers up to 75.

Nancy reminded us that it is the 25th anniversary of our club this year and she spoke about the club’s formation.

There were 91 foundation members, six of whom remain today.

Nanette Collins, who just celebrated her 91st birthday, was one of the foundation members.

Nancy presented her “Who Am I?” which was a very humorous, well written and interesting account of her life.

The February guest speakers will be a dietitian and physiotherapist to speak on matters relating to our age group.

Upcoming activities:

Tawonga South trip: On 6 February we will visit Stoewer Car Museum to see rare German-built cars.

We will be carpooling, leaving from Julie and Rob’s home (434 Lyons Road, Tarrawingee) at 8.30am with morning tea at Yackandandah, arriving at about 10.30am.

Lunch will be at Lupos in Myrtleford.

Breakfast Club: Our next Breakfast Club meeting is at the Gateway on 12 February at 8.30am.

Deniliquin trip: From 26 April to 2 May, the caravan group will be staying at the Deniliquin Riverside Caravan Park.

The next general meeting will be held on Friday, 20 February at 10am at Wangaratta Bowls Club, Park Lane Wangaratta.