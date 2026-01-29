Food hamper boxes have been the latest focus of bushfire relief efforts being coordinated by the Wangaratta Seventh Day Adventist Church.

"Over two sessions, with help from the community, we've prepared 150 family food hampers, which have been really well-received," organiser Jan Mitchell said.

Jan said the food hamper boxes were being distributed with the help of Aussie Hay Runners to farmers in need.

The community has continued its strong support for the bushfire relief projects coordinated at the Phillipson Street church, with donations flowing in from locals including residents of St John's Terrace.

"They had a round-up of groceries, and we put them together with a collection of towels, clothing and other items which were sent to Yarroweyah, near Cobram," Jan said.

"We have been able to place porta-cots, bouncinettes, babies' bags and toys in people's hands, and people have also donated hats and children's books.

"We have had so many donations coming in, and we're all working as hard as we can to help as many people as possible, with some volunteers doing 17-hour days."

The church is now coordinating a new underwear drive, with locals encouraged to donate during the next free pop-up op-shop at the church on Sunday, 8 February.

Jan said organisers had been overwhelmed by the number of people willing to help, and assisting with any request put to them.

"With the backing of the community, the church and ADRA (Adventist Development and Relief Agency), we're in for the long haul," she said.

"We've got an amazing community and they keep coming to the fore for us.

"It's a great pleasure to be able to help people in their hour of need."