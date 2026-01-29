Springhurst residents gathered for a warm and lively Australia Day evening at the Springhurst Hall, where around 70 community members enjoyed a barbecue donated by council and joined in recognising two remarkable locals for their outstanding contributions to the town.

The annual Local Achiever Awards were presented to Sherley Sammutt and Jill Nash, both widely admired for their dedication, service, and unwavering commitment to the Springhurst community.

Sherley Sammutt was recognised for her long-standing support of Springhurst Primary School and the wider community.

Since arriving in 2002, she has helped with craft, reading, gardening, fundraising, and countless kitchen duties at community events, raising around $1000 through bottle and can collections alone.

Always the first to lend a hand (even when asked to take a break), Sherley’s dedication makes her an invaluable contributor to the town.

Jill Nash was honoured for her decades of leadership and service, from her influential years as principal of Springhurst Primary School to her current role as secretary of the Springhurst Cemetery Trust.

Jill also supports local tourism through her family’s accommodation business, warmly welcoming visitors and promoting the district.

Her steady commitment, community pride, and lifelong service make her a standout local role model.