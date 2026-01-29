As the temperature soared, there was no better place to be than riverside, when the King River and District Fishing Club held its annual Rubber Duck Regatta on Saturday, 24 January.

With the Gentle Annie Caravan and Camping Reserve fully booked for the Australia Day weekend, the event provided entertainment for guests along with members and friends of the club who came along.

Club secretary Regina Callaway said it was a fantastic day, and the place was buzzing as the fleet of rubber ducks arrived for the big race.

She said there was a lot of laughter among locals, park guests and friends who were drawn to the riverside by the smell of barbecue drifting on the breeze.

The "Pimp a Duck" contest was a crowd pleaser, showing off everyone's creative ideas, but it was Teagan Callaway's Duck Playground which dazzled voters in the junior section, while Katie London's scene of the Alexandra Rodeo was a masterpiece in the adult section.

Contestants also strutted their stuff on the green carpet in the Best Dressed parade, with Tim McBride capturing everyone's attention and winning People's Choice.

All eyes then turned to the main attraction on the King River where 400 adopted rubber ducks floated at the start, ready to race.

Once released, they were cheered on down the river by the crowd, until duck 129 (adopted by Janine Kakonyi) drifted across the finish line in first place, followed by duck 74 (Perkins family) and duck 161 (Bill Kohne).

Duck 130 (adopted by Ross Wilson) claimed the honour of last place.

Regina said after the presentation, everyone left with full bellies and happy hearts.

"A huge thank you to all our sponsors, friends and everyone who joined in the fun - we loved sharing the day with you and can't wait to get quacking again next year," she said.

The event raised about $2000 for the club which it uses to cover running costs and keep membership fees low, whilst also supporting free barbecues on club fishing days, and the running of a free Futures Fishing competition for junior anglers during the July school holidays.