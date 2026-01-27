Australia Day unfolded slightly differently at Tarrawingee than previously when the Early Holden Car Club Wangaratta joined forces with the Tarrawingee Australia Day committee to deliver the annual celebrations.

On the morning of Monday, 26 January, the Tarrawingee community gathered at the Tarrawingee Hall only for many to be washed over with nostalgia with the display of 15 historic Holdens dating back to 1948.

Craig Iskov, member of the Early Holden Car Club and former Tarrawingee resident, said it was a good turnout despite the heat and, as usual, the event played host to many reunions between old friends.

"We were all looking forward to having breakfast and the awards, lots of social chit-chat, and catching up with people," he said.

"I met a man this morning that I had not seen since 1968... this is the sort of the event where people catch up with neighbours and friends who they might not normally just run into because they work in different circles."

This year's local achiever awards were presented by Tarrawingee community representative Ann Jones to community member Annette Shanley, as well as to the recently closed Tarrawingee Golf Club for their service over the years.

"This reward recognises (the club's) role in the community for so many years, providing a focal point for people who wanted to get out, play golf, connect and socialise," he said.

Craig said bringing in the car display widened the event's appeal, but also tied in well with the meaning behind the day.

"Members of the car club feel that the old Holden is a pivotal part of Australian history and they epitomise Australian culture," he said.

"So they're very proud to have their cars on show as part of Australia Day celebrations.

Craig said the club have been invited back and will likely continue to make this a yearly outing.

"Not only are we supporting the Tarrawingee community, but we're also showing off the old Holdens which reflect Australian engineering capacity, sales, social structure, family outings, and all the things that a family picnic and an old Holden meant to people of my age," he said.