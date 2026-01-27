A DELICIOUS barbecue and an array of homemade salads were central to an Australia Day dinner held at the Cheshunt Hall on Monday evening.

The Cheshunt Hall committee said it was an amazing night, with over 100 people sharing dinner together and enjoying the opportunity to reconnect with neighbours and friends.

The committee thanked everyone who came along including those who made salads, also acknowledging the Rural City of Wangaratta for its support, which enabled the provision of meat for the free event.

Special guests on the night were Mayor Irene Grant, who delighted the audience with her speech, and councillors Tania Maxwell and David Fuller.

Through the generosity of those in attendance, $382 was raised for Blaze Aid, and the community has a fundraising kettle at the Cheshunt Store to collect further donations in support of those affected by the recent bushfires.

The Australia Day event was made possible through the efforts of the hardworking Cheshunt Hall committee, who were thanked for their contribution.