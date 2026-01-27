Even though the day was a scorching 42 degrees, it was still a fantastic turn out at the Milawa Hall for this year’s Milawa/Oxley Australia Day festivities with around 100 people in attendance.

The air conditioning at the hall provided a cool respite to everyone in attendance.

The evening got underway at around 6pm when the emcee Judy White, took to the stage and welcomed everyone, before asking for participants in the annual donut eating competition.

Eight eager children took part in the junior heat, with Tom Mullane the eventual winner.

Then with no takers for the adult heat, Tom was awarded his medallion on stage, where he held the Perpetual Donut Trophy for photos.

On behalf of the committee and the entire community, Judy then conveyed congratulations to both Phil and Denise O’Keefe for being nominated for the Wangaratta Citizen Award.

Councillor Harry Bussell then addressed the crowd, before Martin Butcher from the Oxley residents committee awarded Eloise Booth and Ruby Zabilowicz with the 2026 Young Achievers for Oxley.

After which, Judy awarded Ava Mullane with the 2026 Young Achiever for Milawa.

All three young ladies are exemplary members of not only their schools, but their community as well.

It was then time to announce this year's Citizen of the Year, long-time resident and much-loved local, Irene Treneman, who was escorted to the stage by her eldest son Mark.

Even after being awarded with her plaque and certificate, Irene was still in disbelief as her family gathered with her on stage and everyone was invited to take photos to mark the occasion.

With the formalities of the evening over, Judy thanked everyone involved in the night, before encouraging the locals to welcome any newcomers to the town, or simply just catch up with old friends.

The crowd then enjoyed the beautiful supper that was on offer and a wonderful evening was had by all.

The Milawa Hall and Park Committee and the Oxley Residents Association would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Ian Cardwell, Ash Allan of Wangaratta Trophies, Shanley Signs, Edgars Newsagency, Jess Brennan from Milawa Primary School and Tim Seal from Oxley Primary School and all the partners and families of the two committees and of course all those that attended this year’s event.

Without the help and support of all of you, this night would not be possible.