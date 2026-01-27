A large crowd gathered under the shady trees at the Moyhu Lions Park when the community held its annual Australia Day breakfast on Monday.

Hosted by the Moyhu Lions Club and supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta, about 90 people attended, with many enjoying the sausages in bread and Johnny cakes cooked by club volunteers, and a cold drink proving to be as popular as coffee as the day began to warm up.

Councillor Harry Bussell joined the community for the event and official proceedings, with the Moyhu Lions Club proud to present the Moyhu Action Group with a donation of $1000 to go towards their project to construct a footbridge over the Boggy Creek.

The footbridge will be an important addition to the Moyhu River Walk, which connects the township to the King River via a safe and accessible walking trail regularly used by both locals and visitors.

The donation was gratefully accepted by Moyhu Action Group chairperson, Deanne Burge.

Cr Bussell said it was a privilege to honour Moyhu's Local Achiever of the Year, Kevin Newton "whose dedication, humanity and tireless service have shaped the very heart of Moyhu."

Cr Bussell provided insight into Kevin's journey which began in 1986 when he first assisted Martin Tracey at the Moyhu Youth Club.

What started as a helping hand quickly grew into nearly four decades of commitment; Kevin was described as a tireless worker who saw the club go from strength to strength - his impact reaching far beyond the youth club.

Kevin’s handiwork can be seen at the Moyhu Lions Park and its accessible driveway to the dump point - a project he coordinated - and at the Moyhu Recreation Reserve where he has worn many hats and been instrumental in facilitating multiple upgrades.

Cr Bussell said when council recommended Kevin for the Alpine Valleys Leadership Program, he embraced the challenge and emerged as an even stronger advocate for the town, now encouraging others to take part.

Kevin's leadership continues through the Moyhu Action Group, where he served as an early president and now treasurer, and he’s played a key role in the Container Deposit Scheme and is helping to bring the walking bridge project over Boggy Creek to life, while also being on the Whitefield Cemetery Trust committee.

Cr Bussell said Kevin doesn’t seek the spotlight and doesn’t ask for recognition, but today "we shine that light on him" as a true local achiever.

"Kevin, on behalf of everyone here and the wider Moyhu community, thank you - your legacy is woven into the fabric of this town, and we are all better for it," he said.

There were eight students presented with Young Achiever awards at the Australia Day breakfast including Jarrah Lewis from Moyhu Primary School, and Alice Bordignon, Xavier Graham, Max Hadj, Bryce Jones, Tom Lindsay, Jakey Prentice and Macey Squires from Myrrhee School.

Moyhu Lions Club president Donna Handcock said it was a successful event and thanked Cr Bussell for attending and the Rural City of Wangaratta for its support.

*

King Valley in brief

Whitfield and District Golf Club event

The Whitfield and District Golf Club will hold its annual membership drive at the AC Swinburne Pavilion at the Whitfield Recreation Reserve on Sunday, 1 February from 12 noon to 4pm.

By purchasing an annual membership of $50, those who attend can enjoy a chicken and salad lunch, drinks (beer, wine, soft drinks) and be in the running to win cash prizes up to $3000, while enjoying the chance to meet and socialise with others in the community.

It will also be an opportunity to acknowledge life members of the club and the efforts of its dedicated volunteers, with tickets available now from a club committee member, or visit the club on Facebook to find out more.

*

Idle Chatters Group in Moyhu

The Idle Chatters Group meets on the first Monday of every month at Ineeta's Café in Moyhu at 10am and all are welcome.

Meet and chat with others in the community over a coffee, with a speaker to share memories of Moyhu in the 1950s at the next event on Monday, 2 February.

*

Moyhu Community Bowls in February

Moyhu Community Bowls is returning by popular demand, with the next series to begin on Friday, 6 February from 6pm at the Moyhu Bowls Club.

The fun, social event will run over five weeks, every Friday night, with clubs and groups invited to enter their team now by contacting Max Baker on 5727 9376 or 0438 779 376.

Bowls are supplied by the club, with three players per team ($5 each player, per night) with a sausage sizzle provided at the end of play and drinks available at bar prices.

*