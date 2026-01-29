Approximately 90 people enjoyed the evening at Eldorado Memorial Hall's 20th annual Australia Day celebration.

Both Councillor Harvey Benton and MP Tim McCurdy were in attendance.

The festivities included a display by the Vintage Veteran & Classic Vehicle Club of Wangaratta of their beautiful vehicles and for the children a lot of fun taking part in the gold nugget hunt and the extra ‘gold’ they then received – a bag of lollies

Cr Benton announced Eldorado’s Australia Day Local Achiever Award and this year the recipients were the El Dorado Museum.

Since the first suggestion in 1967 of creating a museum in the old school building, Eldorado residents have proved how supportive they are of any proposed activities to enhance their community and the community spirit.

The enthusiasm of the original committee has continued for 58 years.

Members and supporters tend to remain for many years playing a wonderful part in collecting and improving the collection to the present day.

Twenty years or more of membership is common and the long serving committees continued this dedication as they brought us into the 21st century with many improvements and thoughtful changes to the collection.

Thank you and congratulations to all volunteers, present and past, for their dedication to keep our fantastic town and mining history alive.