Australia Day is the day to reflect on what it means to be Australian, to celebrate contemporary Australia and to acknowledge our history.

Rural City of Wangaratta residents are encouraged to join one of the many events in our municipality and to take a moment to reflect and celebrate the significance of Australia Day.

Official proceedings will commence at 9am at King George V Gardens in Wangaratta.

This will include the presentation of the Australia Day Awards by Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant, and Australia Day ambassador Faryal Khan.

These awards recognise outstanding contributions to our community and will be given to the Rural City of Wangaratta’s Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, and the Project or Event of the Year.

Thirteen rural townships have also planned community gatherings.

This year we will welcome 22 new Australian citizens who have come Colombia, France, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America and have chosen the region of Wangaratta as their new home.

The official proceedings will be accompanied by live performances from Sing Australia and the Wangaratta Concert band.

Following the formalities, the Wangaratta Lions Club will host a free breakfast BBQ.

In a gesture of unity and reconciliation, the Citizen of the Year will have the honour of having their handprint carved into the Marmungan Rock during National Reconciliation Week in mid-2026.

The Marmungun Rock ceremony was conceived by respected Elder Wally Cooper, whose pride in his Aboriginal heritage and message of hope for the future inspired many.

His ability to connect with all people helped build respect, understanding and reconciliation.

"Australia Day 2026 in the Rural City of Wangaratta promises to be a day for celebrating our community, for reflection on our history, and respect for the diverse contributions that shape our shared story," Mayor Irene Grant said.

“Our citizenship ceremony will once again be a highlight of the day.

"We are pleased to welcome new Australian citizens whose skills, experiences and cultural backgrounds enrich our community and help guide the future of our region.

"We also take this opportunity to recognise individuals whose outstanding commitment to public life is making a meaningful difference through the Australia Day Awards.”

Council will also host Summer Sizzle, a free community event at Mitchell Avenue Reserve from 10am–2pm.

This family friendly event includes a barbecue, jumping castle, face painting, music, and more.