The very first Probus Club in Australia was formulated 50 years ago, a foundation for Australian retirees to socialise within the community for friendship, fellowship and fun.

A semicentennial later, hundreds of older Australians call Probus home and will be celebrating the Probus South Pacific Limited 50th Anniversary this year.

Probus Clubs from across the North East, including Wangaratta, Benalla, Bright, Corowa, Wahgunyah, Yarrawonga, Wodonga and Violet Town, will be attending their anniversary celebration at the Wangaratta Turf Club's Oaks Room on Wednesday, 6 May.

It's estimated 100 will attend the milestone event, welcoming key note speaker Heather Ewart, from ABC TV ‘Back Roads’ who is Probus Ambassador for the 50th anniversary,

Registration commences at 10.45am on the day, and clubs will enter the space through a banner parade, bearing their clubs' official emblem.

Members of North East Probus Clubs, as well as partners and friends are most welcome to come.