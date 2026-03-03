King Valley Arts Presents is one of four arts initiatives in North East Victoria to receive grants through the latest round of the state government's Small Regional Presenters Program.

The program is designed to help attract high quality artists to regional venues while building local skills and growing creative talent.

King Valley Arts Presents has received $11,914 for a season of three live performances in local community halls, alternating with Film Club bi-monthly offerings.

King Valley Arts Presents coordinator Suz Christison said their intention was to bring quality and diverse live theatre and music shows to the communities and venues in and around the King Valley.

"We are thrilled to be bringing three shows to the King Valley community in 2026, across some of our wonderful local venues," she said.

"The shows vary from a fun, family night out, to a more adult-focused comedy, then an evening of music and stories of our local community.

"We love how people get together and enjoy the shows, but also the incidental conversation before and after, the connection that is created through shared experiences."

The program kicks off with Scott's BMX Trick Bike Show coming up on Friday, 20 March at 7pm at the Whitfield Recreation Reserve.

It promises to be a fun and engaging show with Scott’s tricks on display, while his perseverance and creativity will leave youngsters and adults alike inspired.

Suz said included in the ticket price is a burger provided by the Whitfield District Primary School support community.

"We love partnering with local groups, to share the excitement and broaden engagement in the shows," she said.

The Film Club is continuing into Season 4, with diverse offerings on the second Tuesday of every second month.

While the feature for Tuesday, 14 April is yet to be announced, it's bound to be something interesting, responding to the eclectic requests of film club members.

A fun night of laughs and songs is promised in the cabaret style performance of Tinderella and the Eight Unique Uses of Tinder, at Cheshunt Hall on Friday 8 May at 7pm.

With a relaxed feel created by group seating at tables, bring your own snacks, drinks and friends, or meet new friends as part of a table group formed on the night.

Songs for Halls brings an evening of music to the Edi Upper Hall on Saturday, 25 July at 7pm.

King Valley Arts Presents is also supporting the Myrrhee Soldiers Memorial Hall as they host a fundraising dinner with entertainment by Riff on Saturday, 29 August.

To find out more or to book the events, visit kingvalleyarts.com.au/king-valley-presents for more information.

King Valley in brief

Old School Night Out in Myrrhee

The Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program is presenting an Old School Night Out on Saturday, 14 March at the Myrrhee Soldiers Memorial Hall from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Kick up your heels to pumping songs and dance grooves from local band Sweet Buzz at the community dinner dance, with all ages welcome.

The ticket price is $15 (kids 15 and under free) and includes supper provided by the Myrrhee Hall committee (byo drinks).

Bookings are appreciated via Trybooking, or pay at the door, with profits going towards the Myrrhee Hall history book project.

*

Prepare for Moyhu markets coming soon

The next Moyhu Lions Country Market is just around the corner, with the Lions Biggest Barbecue on Saturday, 21 March from 8am to 12pm, and the Easter Market on Saturday, 4 April.

There will be a huge range of stalls to browse at both markets, but bookings can still be made by calling Donna on 0408 295 563.

*

Autumn Harvest Festival event in Whitfield

Sustainable King Valley will hold its 2026 Autumn Harvest Festival at the Upper King Valley Community Hub in Whitfield (former childcare centre) on Saturday, 21 March from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta, enjoy a morning celebrating local produce, waste reduction, gardening and community spirit, with something for everyone.

Bring the biggest zucchini from your garden for 2026 Monster Zucchini competition, any excess produce and spare seeds to share, and enjoy activities including plant propagation, preserving, bee keeping advice and more, with a raffle, stalls, children's activities and morning tea available.

*