The second night of Wangaratta Bowls Club's Barefoot Bowls Challenge saw the leaderboard tighten up, as Pangerang Community Hub made a big move up the ladder with a victory.

Fittingly, a brief outline of Pangerang's aims and activities was presented to the night's 100 players during the dinner break.

More than $1000 worth of raffle prizes were again distributed over 20 draws on night two.

Individual winners on the night were: 1st Spitfires, 2nd The Brickies. Mystery winners: Pangerang Team. Last Place: Tree Losers. Night two charity winners: Pangerang Community Hub, Project 365, SES, Northeast Health Wangaratta.

Overall charity ladder standings: Project 365 16 points, NHW 14 points, Pangerang Community Hub 14 points, SES 12 points.

The competition continues tomorrow and next Thursday.