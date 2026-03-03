The Mary MacKillop Today Highways and Byways Small Grants Program 2026 is open until Monday, 9 March at 5pm (AEDT).

Grants of up to $5000 are available to support locally led community initiatives that strengthen connections, promote sustainability, and breathe new life into your community and Country.

The theme for 2026 is: Breathing new life into your community and Country.

For full details, visit www.marymackilloptoday.org.au/what-we-do/our-projects/small-grants-program

Grants are open to all communities Australia-wide, with preference given to rural/remote/regional communities.

For more information contact Chrys Fernando on (02) 8912 2777.