The farewell to Orwell Street's Lutheran Op Shop continued yesterday, with the store kept busy as locals made the most of its penultimate day.

Saturday is the final opening day for the op shop, which has operated for almost 30 years but is closing due to dwindling volunteer numbers and the physical work involved taking its toll on organisers.

Customers began filing in early on Thursday morning, snapping up clothing, books, homewares and plants, as well as the jams, relishes and cakes for which the op shop is renowned.

Offering some comfort to those disappointed to see the end of the shop, organisers were spreading news of their plans to hold a jam and cake stall on the second Thursday of each month, beginning on 12 February from 9am to 12 noon.

Among the shoppers perusing the remaining items on Thursday were Rowena and Peter Swain, who are regular visitors and were glad to hear about the ongoing jam and cake stall, as they stocked up on sauces and jams.

"It's sad to see the shop go, but that's great to hear - we'll be coming along to the stall," Peter said.

The couple also took home a collection of records, clothing, biscuits and cakes.

Volunteer Marion Kaiser said she had heard many people express their sorrow in recent weeks at the demise of the shop.

"It's been here for 30 years, so it's an institution, and it's a real shame that it’s going," she said.

Giulio Colosimo, who was purchasing cakes and slices, said op shops were so important to the community.

"So many people use them," he said.

Op shop coordinator Shirley Knobel, who has been involved since the store's opening in 1996, said locals had helped greatly in buying up the last of the stock, and an op shop in Benalla had agreed to take anything that remained after Saturday's final trading day.

She said the planned jam and cake stall had been greeted warmly.

Treasurer Geoff Schreiber, who oversees sales in the adjoining plant nursery, said stock had reduced to about 400 plants from the 2500 which were in store before the closing down sale began, with some bargains still to be had on Saturday.

Geoff has also sold many of his CDs and the sound system which have provided the music for which the nursery is known.

The Lutheran Op Shop will be open for the final time on Saturday, 17 January from 8.30am to 12.30pm.