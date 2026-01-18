Are you ready for a year of adventure, friendship, and fresh air?

Group leader Russell Taylor from 1st Yarrunga Scout Group is looking forward to the 2026 Scouting year, a year full of endless possibilities with many exciting events already planned.

"With new social media rules now in place for young people, more families are looking for real-world connection for their children, so it’s the perfect time to set new goals, embark on fresh adventures, and begin a journey of growth and discovery," he said.

Scouts is so much more than just camping, learning knots and earning badges.

"It’s about building confidence, personal growth, connection to community, and friendship," Russell said.

"Scouts learn how to work as a team and become leaders, all while making memories and friends that last a lifetime.

"Whether we are building a rope bridge or helping out in our community, we focus on having fun while doing it."

The Scout Group welcomes everyone aged five and over, seeking recruits who are curious and ready for a challenge.

No previous experience is needed to join, so come along to their next meeting to see what they are all about.

"It’s time to get outside, learn new skills, and start your next big adventure," Russell said.

And you can start your adventure this year with a three-week free trial at the Scout Group right here in Wangaratta, and see why families choose Scouts for outdoor fun and real-life skills.

For more information or to sign up, you can go to scoutsvictoria.com.au/location/1ST-YARRUNGA/ and follow us on Facebook at 1st Yarrunga Wangaratta Scout Group to follow their adventures.