Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) had a bumper year for births in 2025.

Some 770 babies, including eight sets of twins, were delivered at Wangaratta's public hospital - up from 677 the previous year.

NHW chief operating officer Rebecca Weir said the increase reflected growing confidence in local maternity services and strong demand across the North East.

“We’re incredibly proud of our maternity and neonatal teams who have supported so many families throughout the year,” Ms Weir said.

“Welcoming 770 babies is a wonderful milestone for our service and highlights the important role NHW plays in caring for families across our region.”

Ms Weir also highlighted the importance of strong collaboration with regional health partners in delivering care closer to home.

“We work closely with our regional partners at Benalla Health, Alpine Health, Mansfield District Hospital and Yarrawonga Health to support women and families across the North East,” she said.

“These partnerships allow women to access antenatal and postnatal care close to home, complementing the specialist maternity services provided at NHW and helping ensure continuity of care across the region.”

Ms Weir said NHW also recorded strong clinical outcomes in 2025, through collaboration with Safer Care Victoria and participation in research trials focused on improving maternity and birthing safety and outcomes.

“Being involved in research that leads to safer births and better outcomes for mothers is something we take very seriously,” she said.

“The results we’ve seen in 2025 demonstrate the value of evidence-based care and the commitment of our clinicians to continuous improvement.”

Ms Weir said NHW provides comprehensive antenatal, birthing and postnatal care for women and families across the North East.

"Antenatal care includes access to midwifery-led care, obstetric services, specialist clinics and continuity of care models, supporting women throughout pregnancy, birth and the early weeks with their newborn," she said.

"Families delivering at NHW also benefit from close links to paediatric, allied health and community services, helping ensure a smooth transition from hospital to home.

“We’re proud to offer high-quality, personalised maternity care close to home.

“Supporting women and families at such an important time in their lives is a privilege, and we thank our community for placing their trust in our service.”