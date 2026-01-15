If 'chillin' in a cool space, with clothes and shoes to peruse, books to borrow, free Wi-Fi available, and a yummy lunch sounds to you like a great day, don't miss the Synergy Youth Hub reopening on Monday.

Located at 29 Flanagan Street, the hub will be open from 11am to 4pm on Monday for young people aged 12 to 18.

Its clothes racks are bursting with manga/anime t-shirts which are available for anyone who would like to grab a few, and there is also a wide range of books which can be borrowed from the hub's shelves.

Tacos are on the menu for lunch, so why not stay for a feed as well?

To round out the attractions, there will be a junk journalling session as part of the Wangaratta Library's school holiday program, running between 2pm and 4pm.

The youth hub, which has been operating for the past year, is fully supervised, with food, activities, games, a study nook and fully-equipped kitchen.

Teens are encouraged to follow Wangaratta Youth on socials to stay up-to-date with events happening at the hub.