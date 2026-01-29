About 80 Boorhaman residents turned out for their community's annual Australia Day celebrations on Monday, 26 January.

President of the Boorhaman Recreation Reserve Nathan Bell was keen to see everyone get together again this year to enjoy a barbecue breakfast and the ceremony.

"It's been going for as long as I can remember." he said.

"We had Harvey Benton from council, who said a couple of words.

The Local Achiever award went to Winston Chandler, or 'Chuddy' as he's more affectionately known as.

Nathan said he's a great bloke to have around Boorhaman.

"He's actually a local Wangaratta man but he comes out to Boorhaman for 25 plus years," he said.

"He helps with the Good Friday Appeal; he's always the first there and last to leave.

"Every week, he's mowing the fairways at the golf club out here."

The Boorhaman community chip in to run the event each year, with patrons leaving a gold coin donation for the breakfast.

"Everyone lends a hand," Nathan said.

"Even people that aren't on the committee, they'll be there cooking the barbecue."