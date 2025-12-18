Community spirit grows through pop-up op-shop idea

Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
Regional Extra - Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Classifieds
View Notices
Place a Classified
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Wangaratta Community and Business Directory - Digital Edition
Online Business Directory
Sponsored Content
Advertising Feature Articles
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Help and FAQ
GO
Subscribe
Social media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Login
News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Digital Editions
Latest Digital Editions
Digital Editions Archive
Regional Extra - Archive
News
All News
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Community
Council
Education
Emergency Services
Environment
Events
Health
Infrastructure and Transport
Opinion
People and Lifestyle
Police and Courts
Politics and Government
Regional
Rural
Special Features
Tourism
Youth
Sponsored Content
Advertising Feature Articles
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Help and FAQ
Sport
All Sport
Basketball
Bowls
Cricket
Cycling
Football
Golf
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Netball
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Classifieds
View Notices
Place a Classified
Real estate
North East Property Guide
Real Estate View
Publications
Euroa Gazette
Ovens Murray Advertiser
Alpine Observer
Myrtleford Times
Mansfield Courier
North East Living Magazine
North and Goulburn Murray Farmer
Southern Farmer
Regional Extra
Special Publications
North East Media
Directory
Wangaratta Community and Business Directory - Digital Edition
Online Business Directory
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Simone Kerwin
Community
Community spirit grows through pop-up op-shop idea
Community
Social Calendar
Education
Full STEM ahead at Wangaratta Tech School
Community
New Aged Care Act in place
Community
'Ripple effect' extends through latest course
Community
Lutheran Op Shop to close
Education
Class of 2025 has results in hand
Community
Beyond Housing backs rental law changes
Community
Tomoya spreads joy as he walks into city
Community
Social Calendar
Read more