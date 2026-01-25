Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan is being asked to help make disaster recovery assistance available to victims of the bushfire which destroyed homes, property and pastures at Markwood's Henley Ridge last month.

Wangaratta-based Nationals MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, has written to Premier Allan, Minister for Housing Harriet Shing and Minister for Natural Disaster Recovery Vicki Ward, seeking "urgent assistance and a fair outcome" for the Markwood families impacted by the devastating fire on 4 December.

He said while communities impacted by devastating fires across Victoria this month have received some recognition under the State of Disaster declaration, those affected by the earlier Markwood fire were excluded, leaving families who lost their homes ineligible for the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment.

“These people suffered the same loss, the same trauma and face the same long road to recovery, yet they are not entitled to any state or federal disaster recovery support,” he said.

“Many of these residents remain extremely vulnerable, with no financial safety net and enormous pressure still bearing down on them as they try to rebuild their lives.

“This is an opportunity for the Victorian government to make a real difference to families who have clearly fallen through the cracks.

“We need to ensure no one is left behind simply because their disaster happened earlier, or outside of a particular declaration window.”

Scott Walker, who lost 80 per cent of the pasture on his 40 acre property at Henley Ridge in the fire, said the two families who lost their homes, and about another dozen who suffered other losses, had largely been left to fend for themselves in the wake of the blaze.

"We've had little to no support from council, state of federal governments," he told the Wangaratta Chronicle on Friday.

"I am aware Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) helped get rent assistance for one the victims who lost their home, and BlazeAid volunteers have been helping some of us, but there has been little else.

"We feel for the communities across Victoria that have been impacted by fires this month and we're glad to see support offered to them.

"Their losses are devastating...we know, our losses are also devastating and the fact the government is offering no assistance is another kick in the guts.

"People are still trying to clean-up, houses lost are yet to be cleared...recovery will be long process.

"Landholders have lost their pasture and hay to feed sheep and cattle, and have had to sell off stock.

"We were expecting two shipments of hay to arrive but they were diverted to victims of the recent fires.

"I know our costs through loss of pasture, fencing and loss of income will be around $25,000."

Mr Walker said a GoFundMe page for victims of the Markwood fire had raised $14,000, and a meeting among residents scheduled for Sunday would discuss how the money would be used.

The Wangaratta Chronicle contacted the Premier's office on Friday and a Victorian government spokesperson said the government's "thoughts are with everyone who has lost their home or been affected by bushfire and we know that recovery is a long journey".

The spokesperson said Emergency Recovery Victoria has been working with the Rural City of Wangaratta council to support residents affected by the fires in Markwood.

However, Mr Walker said he had not seen any support forthcoming for residents so far.

$100M BUSHFIRE SUPPORT

Victorian and Commonwealth governments have committed up to $100 million in relief and recovery support for victims of the Victorian bushfires in January.

The package only covers the 18 Local Government Areas Premier Allan declared a State of Disaster for earlier this month, and it offers a range of grants, loans and support to eligible individuals, families, farmers, businesses and councils .

This includes an Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child; Disaster Recovery Allowance offering income support for up to 13 weeks; $75,000 grants for primary producers to cover costs of clean-up and reinstate enterprises.

It is understood the criteria by which an event is declared a