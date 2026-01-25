Over the last few weeks, the region has experienced extreme hot weather and bushfires, while the focus has been on our community members who are fighting for their homes it's important not to forget the furry locals who call our local bush home.

For Tania Leahy at Peechelba Wildlife Rescue, this fire season has been one of heartbreak, urgency and extraordinary community kindness.

“With the heatwave we had, we received a huge number of calls,” Tania said.

“Ringtail possums were coming down out of the trees, birds were on the ground, they were exhausted, dehydrated and simply couldn’t cope.”

Phones rang through the hottest days as residents across the district reported wildlife in distress.

But alongside the devastation came something equally powerful: people stepping up.

“Many callers were happy to help straight away,” Tania said.

“They put water out under shrubs, turned sprinklers on low in shaded areas for the wildlife, and kept us updated.

"Those small actions made a massive difference.”

Peechelba Wildlife Rescue’s philosophy is always to keep animals in their own territory wherever possible.

The stress of relocation can be overwhelming for already fragile wildlife.

“If they need extra care, then we bring them in,” Tania said.

“But ideally, we help them recover where they belong.”

And the pressure is far from over.

With even hotter days forecast in the coming week, the rescue shelter is bracing for another surge of dehydrated and exhausted animals needing help.

“We’re expecting a fair few more to come into care,” Tania said.

Tania said the community can make a lifesaving difference with just a few simple steps.

A low sprinkler set up in a shaded area can provide relief to countless animals.

Bowls of water, placed in the shade with rocks or sticks inside, allow small birds, insects and lizards to drink safely without drowning.

And any injured, dehydrated or exhausted wildlife should be reported immediately.

“Please call us for assistance and advice,” Tania said.

“Sometimes we may ask if you can take wildlife to a vet.

" Veterinary clinics do not charge for wildlife, just take them straight in.”

Behind the scenes, the shelter itself is under strain.

The influx of animals means supplies are being used quickly, including fruit and vegetables, Vytrate electrolytes for animals, washing powder, unscented baby wipes and cleaning products for cages.

Every donation, no matter how small, helps keep the doors open and the cages warm with care.

Tania also issued a heartfelt reminder that the heat affects everyone, not just wildlife.

“Please don’t walk or leave your pets in cars or the back of utes during hot weather,” she said.

“Bring them inside if you can.

"If not, make sure they have plenty of water and shade.”

And just as importantly, she urges residents to look after each other.

“Check on your family, neighbours and friends,” she said.

“Elderly people often forget to stay hydrated, and this heat is dangerous.”

For wildlife assistance or advice, contact Peechelba Wildlife Rescue Shelter on 0400 847 068 or 5726 9081.