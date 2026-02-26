Traffic tends to pick up around this time of year as travelers head to the North East and surrounds to relax or adventure in the great outdoors.

For those wanting to be part of the travelling trend, the Wangaratta Caravan Show and Outdoor Leisure Roadshow is the ideal destination, offering everything you need to hit the road.

On Friday, 27 February to Saturday, 28 February, from 9am-4pm each day, you can attend the second Wangaratta Caravan Show and Outdoor Leisure Roadshow at the Wangaratta Showgrounds to peruse one variety-filled selection of caravans from more than 70 exhibitors – all in one spot.

Show organiser Jeff Leech said last year’s inaugural show saw record numbers, and there’s a good chance this one will be just as popular with a refreshed line-up of caravans and exhibitors.

“There’s displays of caravans, motorhomes and camper vans… off-road caravans as well as camper trailers,” Jeff said.

“We’ve got a huge range of these this year… all brand new.

“This will be the biggest show in the North East.

“You’ve got all the dealers in one place – you can walk from one to another and have a good look of what you want and what suits your family.

“Whether you want just a single little fella like those caravans for two people, or a great big one for the family."

Jeff said they’ve been liaising with the Wangaratta Magpies Football Netball Club and Wangaratta Table Tennis Association to ramp up the appeal.

“We’ve got a food court… we’re working with the football club and they’ve got a bar open there,” he said.

“So, we’re working with the locals to make it sort of like a community event.”

For more details about the Wangaratta Caravan Show and Outdoor Leisure Roadshow visit caravanroadshows.com.au/wangaratta-caravan-outdoor-leisure-roadshow/.