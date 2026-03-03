Headspace Albury Wodonga and headspace Wangaratta, led by Gateway Health, are proud to announce the appointment of Ruby Huang as cultural connections coordinator across both centres.

The position was established in response to identified community need, recognising that systemic barriers, cultural differences, language barriers and past experiences can impact a young person or family’s willingness to engage in mental health and wellbeing services.

Ruby commenced in October 2025 and has already begun making meaningful impact.

Her work has included leading Lunar New Year celebrations across both centres, collaborating with Yes Unlimited, The Hive Youth Group in Albury and Synergy Youth Group in Wangaratta, and actively building trusted relationships within local multicultural communities.

Katie Shalevski, team leader at headspace Albury Wodonga and headspace Wangaratta, said the role represents an important step forward in equity and inclusion.

“At headspace, we are deeply committed to equity, inclusion and early intervention," she said

"We know that cultural identity shapes how young people experience and talk about mental health.

"Creating this role allows us to genuinely listen, learn and walk alongside multicultural communities in ways that feel safe, respectful and responsive.”

Ruby said connection and trust are central to her work.

“For many families, mental health can carry stigma, or services can feel unfamiliar or difficult to navigate," she said.

"My role is about creating culturally safe spaces, building understanding and ensuring young people and their families know they are welcome here.

"Early support can make all the difference.”

As lead agency, Gateway Health continues to invest in initiatives that reduce barriers and improve access to care for all young people aged 12–25.

Headspace Albury Wodonga and headspace Wangaratta are committed to understanding how cultural differences may impact help-seeking and to working collaboratively with community leaders, organisations and families.

Community members, young people and local organisations are encouraged to connect, provide feedback and explore partnership opportunities.

For more information or to connect with the Cultural Connections Coordinator, email headspaceengagement@gatewayhealth.org.au or contact headspace Albury Wodonga or headspace Wangaratta directly.