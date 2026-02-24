The Carl Schulz Reserve in Moyhu was buzzing when locals and visitors alike gathered for the King River and District Fishing Club's annual Meet and Cruise event last Sunday.

While 35 vehicles registered for the cruise there were plenty of supporters also tagging along, enjoying the opportunity to take to the road while knowing much-needed rain would be heading their way later in the day.

As the vehicles gathered in the park, spectators grabbed a coffee from Ineeta Café before wandering around the cars and admiring the many different models on display, ranging from cool classics and trucks, to everyday drives.

The group then cruised up to picturesque Lake William Hovell where the fishing club had steakettes and sausages on the barbecue, ready and waiting.

While the guessing game proved challenging, it was Chris Shanley who came closest to the correct number, guessing there were 190 jellybeans (there were 193), while the prize for the photo with the most "likes" went to Billy Drage, receiving 29 Facebook likes.

Also taking home prizes were Glenda for registering a vehicle, while Barney was the raffle winner.

King River and District Fishing Club secretary Regina Callaway said the rain which set in was a great way to end a fabulous day, having the potential to top up everyone's water tanks.

"Thank you to everyone who attended and to all the local businesses for supporting this event," she said.

"We hope you enjoyed the day and look forward to seeing you all next year."

*

King Valley in brief

Help needed to find the Macklan family

The Whitefield Cemetery Trust at Hyem is searching for any living family members related to Isaac Macklan (1868 – 1954), his wife Mary Ann (Cook) Macklan (1874 – 1966) and Isaac’s brother John Macklan (1874 -1952).

The Macklan’s may have originally come from the Tallangatta region, but this hasn’t been verified yet.

The trust has had a grave collapse at the Whitefield Cemetery and needs family input to make the area safe for all.

If you have any information which could help, please contact Leanne at whitfieldcemeteryhyem@gmail.com or 0488 598 324.

*

Moyhu Community Lunch

The first Moyhu community lunch for 2026 will be held at the Moyhu Memorial Hall on Friday 27, February at 12 noon.

From March onwards, the lunch will be held on the fourth Thursday of each month with the same booking arrangements as last year, with RSVP essential one week before the meal date to Neil Jarrott at neil.jarrott@bigpond.com or on 5727 9464.

*

Idle Chatters Group in Moyhu

The Idle Chatters Group meets on the first Monday of every month at Ineeta's Café in Moyhu at 10am, with all welcome to come along.

The next gathering will be held on Monday, 2 March and feature guest speaker, local resident Donna Hope OAM, a former MLA for Carrum, current ambassador for Bowel Cancer Australia, who has walked the Kokoda Track.

Come and meet and chat with others in the community over a coffee.

*

Old School Night Out in Myrrhee

The Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program is presenting an Old School Night Out on Saturday, 14 March at the Myrrhee Soldiers Memorial Hall from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Kick up your heels to pumping songs and dance grooves from local band Sweet Buzz at the community dinner dance, with all ages welcome to attend.

The ticket price is $15 (kids 15 and under free) and includes supper provided by the Myrrhee Hall committee (byo drinks).

Bookings are appreciated via Trybooking, or pay at the door, with profits going towards the Myrrhee Hall history book project.

*