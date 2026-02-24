Cancer Council is calling on Aussies to rally their family, friends and especially their workmates, for Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea, the nation’s iconic fundraiser hoping to turn a cuppa into a cure.

With one Australian diagnosed with cancer every five minutes, the same length as the average tea break, every cuppa makes a difference, and regional communities are encouraged to take part.

Almost one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85, and about 245 people were diagnosed with cancer each year in Wangaratta between 2020 and 2024.

Cancer Council NSW director of marketing and fundraising Naomi Watson said since 1993, Australians have hosted tens of thousands of morning teas, raising over $200 million for vital cancer research, prevention, support and advocacy programs.

She said this year, they are aiming even higher, wanting workplaces, sport teams, families, friends and communities to help them raise more than $17 million.

"From a casual catch-up with friends, a family brunch, a neighbourhood get-together, or a large-scale workplace event, every morning tea matters," Ms Watson said.

Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea is officially held on Thursday, 21 May, but people can raise a cuppa anytime across May and June, with more information including registrations at biggestmorningtea.com.au or by calling 1300 65 65 85.