A group of Markwood locals have launched the Markwood Community Bushfire Recovery Appeal via GoFundMe, aimed at supporting families devastated by the recent grassfire that swept through Markwood on 4 December.

The fire, fuelled by strong 65–75 km/h winds, consumed 385ha of farmland, destroying two homes, damaging another, and razing eight sheds and workshops.

Vehicles, tools and equipment were lost across five families.

The rapid spread and intensity of the blaze left families displaced, with livestock moved from burned paddocks and fences reduced to ashes.

The blaze, which ignited on Snow Road, saw a major emergency response, including 39 CFA units, water bombers, and crews from across Victoria and NSW.

At the height of the blaze, about 250 firefighters and nine aircraft were on scene, their efforts protected surrounding communities.

Organised by Scott Walker and Hamish Ramsay, the fundraiser is overseen by a six-person Markwood Bushfire Recovery Committee.

The group, which includes a non-impacted member to ensure impartiality, will manage all donations via a dedicated bank account, channelling funds directly to those most affected.

Organiser Scott said this appeal is a joint community effort to support one another.

“The losses in Markwood are real, immediate and deeply felt,” he said.

“But so is the strength of this community.”

Scott, who had 80 per cent of his 40-acre property burnt, said every dollar donated goes to community members who need immediate and long-term help.

“If you’re able, please donate to help these families recover and rebuild,” he said.

“We all have a different capacity in what we are able to give,”

“We are asking people if they can donate the cost of a coffee, every little bit counts.

“It may not be much but if we all chip in, it will make a difference.

“Together, we can help Markwood families rebuild their homes, fences, infrastructure, and their sense of security.”

Donations will support emergency accommodation, fuel, food and essentials, reconstruction of fencing, sheds and livestock infrastructure, tools, equipment, and materials needed to reinstate livelihoods, and direct aid to families that lost homes or sustained major structural damage.

Just over $13,000 has been raised on the $35,000 goal, organisers stress that every contribution helps, no matter how small.

Donations can be made directly through the Markwood Community Bushfire Recovery Appeal GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/markwood-fire-recovery.