Local not-for-profit organisation, Unleash the Joy, is running a Christmas appeal to support struggling families this festive season.

So far, the appeal has helped 32 families and over 120 children with gifts and making Christmas Day magical.

Founder Donna Vickers is calling on the community for vouchers for Kmart or Big W to buy gifts, or new toy donations to help families who are doing it tough.

“We've seen a wide array of people so far and anything helps and Christmas is drawing near,” she said.

"We still have families contacting us so we are still in need of toy and voucher donations, especially vouchers to purchase gifts for older children.

"Any amount helps us put a Christmas smile on children's faces as no child deserves not to experience the magic of Christmas."

Donna said Unleash the Joy is a not-for-profit and relies on the kindness of donations.

“Every cent donated goes to the kids,” she said.

“It’s been so heart warming, especially getting a voice message off a little boy thanking me for his gifts that left me in happy tears it was so adorable.

“And that’s what it’s all about is putting joy into a child’s heart.”

All proceeds go towards supporting families and children who are doing it tough, any left over donations will go towards Unleash the Joy supporting children with back to school supplies in January.

For more information or to donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Unleash-the-Joy-61556024661726/.