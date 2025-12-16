The Wangaratta community has gone above and beyond for this year's Give a Gift Appeal, with the number of gift donations to local kids and youth doing it tough expected to exceed numbers last year.

One of the appeal's long standing supporters is Helen Haines MP's office, alongside various local groups, organisations, and community members.

Staff at Dr Haines' office donated gifts and helped spread the word about the appeal, while visitors generously contributed their own donations.

These efforts are part of something much bigger; ensuring children and young people across our communities receive the support they need this festive season.

UMFC, Gateway Health and the Centre Against Violence wish to thank all of those who have already donated generously, and are encouraging others to continue their support and learn more about the initiative by heading to umfc.com.au/donation/donations-give-a-gift/.