An extensive solar system with battery powered backup has now been installed at the King Valley Community Complex (Whitfield Recreation Reserve) which is expected to keep both the reserve and the footy club powered for free throughout the year.

The Whitfield Recreation Reserve, in partnership with the King Valley United Football Netball Club, received a $42,870 grant from the third round of AusNet’s Energy Resilience Community Fund, which supports projects that will help build long-term community energy resilience and provide support to communities during severe weather events.

The reserve is a designated Neighbourhood Safer Place (Bushfire Place of Last Resort) and Emergency Relief Centre for the community.

The total system cost of $62,500 for 37kW of solar panels and 57kW of battery storage, with the balance being entirely covered by available rebates.

Whitfield Recreation Reserve secretary Bruce Uebergang said he was very happy with the installation which was successfully completed on Friday, and the system is already up and running.

He said not only will the reserve and the club have all their power usage costs covered and have backup power in case of emergencies, but they are also investigatiing opportunities to sell their excess power back into the grid when the price is optimal.

"It's going great guns, already producing 414kW of power since 2pm on Friday through to Monday," he said.

"In the summer when it's not being used a lot, we'll be able to sell it back into the grid during peak periods when demand is high and make a bit of money, which will hopefully cover our annual service charge costs.

"We estimate it should save us between $6000 and $7000 a year (in power usage), and it will also make the hall more viable to hire out, because we won't have to raise the fee to cover the rising power prices."

Mr Uebergang said the reserve had multiple fridges, a cool room, air conditioners and about 180 lights which used a considerable amount of electricity, and they would now be able to keep what's essential running throughout the year, instead of constantly turning appliances off and on.

He said the committee was also considering looking into an electric car charging station down the track, which could be powered from the battery.

The new system has been installed just in time, with the Whitfield Recreation Reserve committee looking forward to hosting their annual Community Christmas BBQ on Sunday, 21 December from 6pm until late, with everyone in the local community invited to attend.

*

King Valley in brief

Moyhu Lions Christmas Country Market

The next Moyhu Lions Country Market on Saturday, 20 December will be a Christmas celebration.

There will be a best dressed Christmas-themed outfit competition with prizes for adults and children to be won, and Santa will be making an appearance.

The bumper market will run from 8am to 12pm and feature over 30 stalls with a great range of gifts and seasonal produce, and there will be a Christmas hamper raffle.

*

Christmas celebration at Whitfield Recreation Reserve

The Whitfield Recreation Reserve will host a community Christmas barbecue on Sunday, 21 December from 6pm to late, with all welcome to attend.

There will be live music and entertainment for children including facepainting, with barbecue and soft drinks provided (BYO alcoholic drinks) and Santa is also expected to make an appearance.

RSVP is essential for catering purposes to kvccomplex@gmail.com or call or message Cathy on 0427 057 849 or Bruce on 0427 554 234.

*

Christmas Day Church Service at Moyhu

There will be a Christmas Day Church Service at All Saints Anglican Church Moyhu at 9.30am on 25 December.

All are welcome.

*

King Valley Country Images fundraising calendar available

The King Valley Country Images 2026 Calendar is now available at local outlets including the Cheshunt and Whitfield general stores, and local cafes.

It features black and white photos of the area, taken by locals, professionals and kids, and all funds raised go straight to Whitfield District Primary School.

*