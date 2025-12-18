The successful free pop-up op-shop concept developed by Wangaratta's Seventh-Day Adventist Church this year has grown in the lead-up to Christmas, with hampers being prepared for locals in need.

Five pop-up op-shops, offering a range of items from clothing to homeware at no cost, have been held during 2025 at the Phillipson Street church, tapping into the significant need of those grappling with cost-of-living issues.

Out of those events, a community collective including church members and many who are not, has expressed its eagerness to support fellow residents in their time of need.

Development of the hampers in the lead-up to Christmas was the latest project for the volunteers, and pop-up op-shop initiator Jan Mitchell said many locals - including those affected by the recent Henley Ridge fire - had benefited from the generous donations to the hamper appeal.

Among the donations were Boomerang Bags to hold the hamper items, packs of lollies from the Everton General Store, as well as items provided by Dawn View products and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency.

"We usually support Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring with its hampers, but this is in addition," Jan said.

"It's about making sure everyone is feeling the love at Christmas."

From monetary donations to people dropping in with bags of groceries, the city's trademark generosity has again been on show through the project.

"We thought we might do about 20 hampers, but in the end we've done 60," Jan said.

The group is also helping prepare backpacks containing a drink bottle and lunch box, which will be distributed through local schools and ensure local students are prepared for the 2026 school year, and that families have something to place under the Christmas tree for them.

While they may be a recently-formed group, the volunteers whipped into action like a fine-tuned machine on Wednesday, sorting grocery and Christmas celebration items on tables as they prepared to pack the hampers.

"With community support, you can help a lot of people," Jan said.

"If we don't all help each other, we're in trouble, and going forward into the New Year there are going to be things we can do to help others.

"Not everyone here is a church member, but this is the church - the community is the church.

"We just need to lend a hand and be a support; everyone can help somebody.

"There is a huge amount to do - this is just the tip of the iceberg what we are doing here today."

Cheryl Pond is among the volunteers from beyond the church who has offered her time to help those doing it tough, especially at Christmas time.

"It's a great idea to get people together who want to help those who are struggling," she said.

Wangaratta Seventh-Day Adventist Church Pastor Tharren Hutchinson said the hamper initiative added to several other festive season projects which regularly took place in Wangaratta, caring for those in need.

He said it was wonderful to see it emerge from the success of the pop-up op-shops, which had helped ease the load for many local residents during 2025.