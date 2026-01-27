Despite predictions of extremely hot weather, an Australia Day celebration was held under bright sunny skies and mild temperatures at the Peechelba Bushland Reserve and Community Centre commencing at 8:30am for a community breakfast.

Gathering around the lovely green lawn in the delightful bush setting, over 50 community members and friends including visitors from Moscow, Russia celebrated the day hosted by the Peechelba Bushland Reserve Committee.

A free breakfast of bacon and egg rolls, sausages and fruit juice drinks were provided by the hard-working committee with generous support from the Rural City of Wangaratta.

Following breakfast, the program commenced with an address by Dorothy Lawrence, a member of the committee, welcoming all to the celebrations.

Mrs Lawrence then introduced Richard Weston, a former long time resident of Peechelba and founding member of the Peechelba Water Supply Co-operative who explained the formation of the Co-operative and the benefits that it brought to the township.

Richard then raised the flag and joined with the gathering to sing the national anthem.

The formalities concluded, those gathered then took the opportunity to socialise with friends and neighbours from across the broader Peechelba community.