Concepts like ABC TV's 'Old People's Home for Four Year Olds' have inspired a new weekly gathering at the Oxley Shire Hall.

'OK Wednesday' has kicked off this week, encouraging caregivers, babies, toddlers and elderly folk to come together for two hours of story, craft, songs and friendship.

The 9am to 11am Wednesday sessions are the brainchild of Oxley Residents Association president Alison Stephens.

A retired teacher, Alison said she had presented the idea to the residents' association, and members agreed to give it a go.

"I heard about the (ABC) TV show, and thought it was something that could happen here on a weekly basis," she said.

"I thought there would be people in the community who don't go out regularly, and they could be elderly or young parents.

"So we decided to open the hall on Wednesday mornings, have tea and coffee available, and invite people to bring along some morning tea to share.

"The first hour will be a soft start, and people can come along when they wish, and have time to chat.

"Then, from 10am, there will be story time, a singalong with songs everyone will know, and some craft - just something very simple, which the older people may like to join in on."

OK Wednesday is open to caregivers, babies, toddlers, older people, and anyone in the community who'd like to make friends.

For more information, contact Alison on 0407 349 824.